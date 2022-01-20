Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed while putting up cones in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County man is facing charges after a deadly crash.

First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed. It happened east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victim was driving the tractor-trailer, which had broken down. The driver had pulled the truck off the road and parked on the shoulder of Highway 74.

While the driver was out of the truck and placing orange hazard cones behind the vehicle, the driver of a Toyota Camry ran off the roadway and struck the man, troopers said.

First responders arrived and pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene, according to the higway patrol. Troopers identified the victim as 53-year-old Stanley George Gumm Jr., of Salisbury.

The driver of the Camry was identified as Daniel Ray Thompson, according to law enforcement. Troopers said they determined the driver was impaired and placed him under arrest.

A check of the Union County Sheriff’s Office website shows that Thompson is charged with death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

