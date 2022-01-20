SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed while putting up cones in Union Co.

First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.(Source: WBTV Sky 3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County man is facing charges after a deadly crash.

First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed. It happened east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victim was driving the tractor-trailer, which had broken down. The driver had pulled the truck off the road and parked on the shoulder of Highway 74.

While the driver was out of the truck and placing orange hazard cones behind the vehicle, the driver of a Toyota Camry ran off the roadway and struck the man, troopers said.

First responders arrived and pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene, according to the higway patrol. Troopers identified the victim as 53-year-old Stanley George Gumm Jr., of Salisbury.

The driver of the Camry was identified as Daniel Ray Thompson, according to law enforcement. Troopers said they determined the driver was impaired and placed him under arrest.

A check of the Union County Sheriff’s Office website shows that Thompson is charged with death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

Daniel Thompson
Daniel Thompson(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
Generic photo of bullets
Sheriff: Teen brothers responsible for multiple Richland County shootings
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
One dead in Irmo shooting, SLED assisting
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning

Latest News

SC Earthquakes
16th earthquake reported near Elgin
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
Cecil says a fire ripped though the shop Friday night, leaving just a burnt shell of what used...
Beloved Columbia mentor looking to rebuild workshop after fire
He will speak to both senators and representatives to list priorities for the new year and...
Gov. McMaster delivers State of the State speech