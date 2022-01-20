SkyView
Kershaw Co. man arrested in sexual exploitation of minor case

Christopher Michael Gambrell, 23, of Camden, was arrested in connection to a sexual...
Christopher Michael Gambrell, 23, of Camden, was arrested in connection to a sexual exploitation of a minor case.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Jan. 20, 2022
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man was arrested and charged in connection with a sexual exploitation of a minor case.

Christopher Michael Gambrell, 23, of Camden, was arrested after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Gambrell possessed, distributed and manufactured multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say Gambrell was out on bond for charges related to criminal sexual conduct with a minor when the arrest was made.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

