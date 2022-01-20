Kershaw Co. man arrested in sexual exploitation of minor case

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man was arrested and charged in connection with a sexual exploitation of a minor case.

Christopher Michael Gambrell, 23, of Camden, was arrested after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Gambrell possessed, distributed and manufactured multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say Gambrell was out on bond for charges related to criminal sexual conduct with a minor when the arrest was made.

