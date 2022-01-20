SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”

The motion for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell’s lawyers, who had raised concerns about media interviews following the verdict in which the juror said he had been sexually abused as a child.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
Generic photo of bullets
Sheriff: Teen brothers responsible for multiple Richland County shootings
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
One dead in Irmo shooting, SLED assisting
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning

Latest News

SC Earthquakes
16th earthquake reported near Elgin
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
Social media challenge lands teens in hospital
This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new...
Amazon plans a clothing store for a Southern California mall