SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning

By Adam Clark
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on a potential wintry mix in the Midlands Friday into early Saturday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Rain showers expected today with an 80% chance of around 0.25 to 0.5″ of liquid precip.

· Friday and Saturday are Alert Days.

· A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Midlands late Thursday night until Saturday morning.

· A system will likely bring a wintry mix to the Midlands Friday into early Saturday morning.

· Right now, we have a 60% chance of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain and some snow in your forecast for Friday, but this will mainly be a freezing rain event that will likely produce ice. Some wet snowflakes could mix in late Friday night into early Saturday for parts of the Midlands However, this is not a classic snow setup for the Midlands.

· High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday, then the 40s Saturday

· Sunday brings more sunshine to the Midlands and highs in the low 50s.

WIS
WIS(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got a chance of an icy mix Friday! First Alert Days are issued for Friday and Saturday morning for the potential ice making travel treacherous, and power outages possible. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from tonight until Saturday morning for most of the Midlands.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Today we have rain, an 80% chance of around 0.25-0.5″. A cold front is pushing through the region. Highs today are in the mid 50s. Expect cloudy skies.

WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)

The cold front passes and colder and drier air comes in from the northeast lowering our temperatures to below freezing by Friday morning. We see light showers and some freezing rain during the morning and a 60% chance of freezing rain, sleet, and rain throughout the day. The precip looks to be lighter than what the models were showing with more scattered variety of showers instead of steady rain. Where we see some agreement is during the evening hours when it becomes more steady around 4pm to 7pm. A transition to snow could happen around 10pm and that lasts until around 2am.

WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)

So the cold front passes to the southeast and a low pressure system moves in from the south bringing in some moisture. The reasoning behind the more scattered shower activity, rather than the steady freezing rain is that the low is farther to the east, just by a little.

WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)

Amounts are right around 0.1″ for ice in Columbia with 0.1-0.25″ to our east in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties.

WIS
WIS(wis)

For snow we are only expecting a dusting with some higher amounts north of Florence (1-2″). This system is not how we usually get snow.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Highs are around 36 Friday with cloudy skies and winds gusting up to 15-20mph.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Saturday we are down to 24 with ice possible in the morning. Roadways could become slick during this cool-down period.

Highs reach the low 40s with more sunshine by the afternoon Saturday.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Sunday morning we are back down into the 20s, the LOW 20s! We rebound into the low 50s by the afternoon with sunny skies.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Today: Cloudy. Scattered Showers (80%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Wintry Mix Possible (60%). Freezing Rain and Ice Likely. Some snow could mix in late. Highs in the mid 30s.

Alert Day Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Slick roads in the AM. Watch OUT! Cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. High temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Highs near 50.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
One dead in Irmo shooting, SLED assisting
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
Generic photo of bullets
Sheriff: Teen brothers responsible for multiple Richland County shootings
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast

Latest News

14th earthquake recorded in the Midlands
15th earthquake recorded in the Midlands
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday