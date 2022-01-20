FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on a potential wintry mix in the Midlands Friday into early Saturday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Rain showers expected today with an 80% chance of around 0.25 to 0.5″ of liquid precip.

· Friday and Saturday are Alert Days.

· A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Midlands late Thursday night until Saturday morning.

· A system will likely bring a wintry mix to the Midlands Friday into early Saturday morning.

· Right now, we have a 60% chance of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain and some snow in your forecast for Friday, but this will mainly be a freezing rain event that will likely produce ice. Some wet snowflakes could mix in late Friday night into early Saturday for parts of the Midlands However, this is not a classic snow setup for the Midlands.

· High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday, then the 40s Saturday

· Sunday brings more sunshine to the Midlands and highs in the low 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got a chance of an icy mix Friday! First Alert Days are issued for Friday and Saturday morning for the potential ice making travel treacherous, and power outages possible. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from tonight until Saturday morning for most of the Midlands.

Today we have rain, an 80% chance of around 0.25-0.5″. A cold front is pushing through the region. Highs today are in the mid 50s. Expect cloudy skies.

The cold front passes and colder and drier air comes in from the northeast lowering our temperatures to below freezing by Friday morning. We see light showers and some freezing rain during the morning and a 60% chance of freezing rain, sleet, and rain throughout the day. The precip looks to be lighter than what the models were showing with more scattered variety of showers instead of steady rain. Where we see some agreement is during the evening hours when it becomes more steady around 4pm to 7pm. A transition to snow could happen around 10pm and that lasts until around 2am.

So the cold front passes to the southeast and a low pressure system moves in from the south bringing in some moisture. The reasoning behind the more scattered shower activity, rather than the steady freezing rain is that the low is farther to the east, just by a little.

Amounts are right around 0.1″ for ice in Columbia with 0.1-0.25″ to our east in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties.

For snow we are only expecting a dusting with some higher amounts north of Florence (1-2″). This system is not how we usually get snow.

Highs are around 36 Friday with cloudy skies and winds gusting up to 15-20mph.

Saturday we are down to 24 with ice possible in the morning. Roadways could become slick during this cool-down period.

Highs reach the low 40s with more sunshine by the afternoon Saturday.

Sunday morning we are back down into the 20s, the LOW 20s! We rebound into the low 50s by the afternoon with sunny skies.

Today: Cloudy. Scattered Showers (80%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Wintry Mix Possible (60%). Freezing Rain and Ice Likely. Some snow could mix in late. Highs in the mid 30s.

Alert Day Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Slick roads in the AM. Watch OUT! Cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. High temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Highs near 50.

