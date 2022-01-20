Beloved Columbia mentor looking to rebuild workshop after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crumbled tool boxes and charred machinery are all that remain of Chuck Cecil’s work shop.

“Its just a devastating loss,” Cecil said.

Cecil says a fire ripped though the shop Friday night leaving just a burnt shell of what used to be.

“Its just really hard to imagine all this gone, just in like 30 minutes,” he said.

For over a decade Cecil has been using his workshop for more than just building cars, but he also has used it to build character.

“I’ve mentored close to 100 or more engineering students from the university, plus others, the guys come out here to learn how to do things, everything’s hands on here,” he said.

Cecil is known for taking anyone who is interested under his wing, showing them the ropes, and doing it all free of charge.

“He’s meant a lot to a lot of people and he’s done a lot to help, what was a hobby turned into helping other people,” a close friend, Randy Warren, said.

Now Cecil is forced to practice what he has preached to so many as he begins to rebuild.

In the meantime, the students who he’s helped are reminding him that the shop is in capable hands.

“These guys are all over the country working and all of them have reached out to me,” Cecil said. “They have called me, they have sent me money, all kinds of good wishes.”

His former mentees are giving back to the workshop and the man who gave them the tools to succeed.

“One of them actually called last night and said I hope your back in June, I expect to see this place going again. They know I’ll make it back it just gonna be a lot of hard work,” Cecil said.

If you want to help rebuild the shop, here is a link to a GoFundMe here.

