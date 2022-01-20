SkyView
Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

File photo of person holding cell phone in car
File photo of person holding cell phone in car(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone.

The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver’s licenses.

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia. Similar proposals have failed for several years in the South Carolina House.

