Attorney of Chapin High School football star accused of sexual assault speaks out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin High School football player, David “Bennett” Galloway was facing charges of sexual assault with a minor, but took a plea deal lessening his charges. Galloway’s attorney says the only thing he is guilty of is making a mistake.

“He had no idea how old this girl was. It was a high school party and a girl who he doesn’t know or how old she is, comes over and kids were kids,” Galloway’s family attorney, Jim May said.

18-year-old Galloway was supposed to be on the roster for North Carolina State University next year but has since been removed from the team, the university confirmed.

According to May, the sexual relations were consensual between Galloway and the victim, so during his time in court, charges were dropped to third-degree assault, instead of statutory rape.

Galloway and the 13-year-old victim were both surprised by the charges because according to May, the victim was not the one who turned his client into authorities.

May could not confirm who turned his client in, but also says Galloway passed a lie-detector test when asked if he was previously aware of his victim’s age and stated no.

Due to the lessened charges, Galloway will not serve jail time. He also will not have to register as a sex offender, so May says Galloway still plans to play football in college. May does not know where Galloway plans to attend at this time.

According to the attorney, Galloway is finishing his senior year at Chapin High School through online courses.

