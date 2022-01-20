16th earthquake reported near Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16th earthquake has been reported near Elgin on Wednesday.

The earthquake happened at 8 p.m. 7.1 kilometers (4.4 miles) east southeast of Elgin and measured in at a 1.9 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Services.

This is the 16th earthquake reported near Kershaw County since December 27.

