SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

16th earthquake reported near Elgin

SC Earthquakes
SC Earthquakes(WMBF)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16th earthquake has been reported near Elgin on Wednesday.

The earthquake happened at 8 p.m. 7.1 kilometers (4.4 miles) east southeast of Elgin and measured in at a 1.9 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Services.

This is the 16th earthquake reported near Kershaw County since December 27.

MORE: South Carolina had more earthquakes than normal in 2021, but experts aren’t concerned

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
Generic photo of bullets
Sheriff: Teen brothers responsible for multiple Richland County shootings
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
One dead in Irmo shooting, SLED assisting
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed while putting up cones in Union Co.
Cecil says a fire ripped though the shop Friday night, leaving just a burnt shell of what used...
Beloved Columbia mentor looking to rebuild workshop after fire
He will speak to both senators and representatives to list priorities for the new year and...
Gov. McMaster delivers State of the State speech