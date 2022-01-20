15th earthquake recorded in the Midlands

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small quake in Richland County Wednesday night.

The quake happened at 8:08 p.m. and measured a magnitude 1.6 the USGS said.

The quake was centered 6 k.m. east of the Kershaw County town of Elgin, where a series of 14 other quakes have been recorded over the last month.

