15th earthquake recorded in the Midlands

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small quake in Richland County Wednesday night.

The quake happened at 8:08 p.m. and measured a magnitude 1.6 the USGS said.

The quake was centered 6 k.m. east of the Kershaw County town of Elgin, where a series of 14 other quakes have been recorded over the last month.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

