Sumter School District going virtual due to inclement weather

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter School District is going virtual Friday (Jan. 21).

This is due to the threat of inclement weather in the Midlands.

School offices and buildings will be closed and all activities, including athletic events and field trips, are canceled.

This day will not be made up as the district is approved for eLearning.

Students will complete online assignments later if they are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers.

