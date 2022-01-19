SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SOURCE: 2 dead, 7 Marines critical after military vehicle crash in North Carolina

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - At least two Marines have died and seven critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

A witness tells WITN News that a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines rolled over.

That witness said there were “many injured” and that a medical helicopter had landed to pick up the injured Marines.

A source said two Marines died, seven critically injured, and five others in the truck “cleared”.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support.

Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
One dead in Irmo shooting, SLED assisting
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after Chandler recorded himself shooting a...
Man arrested in Clarendon after shooting dog
Eddie Brown, 30, has been charged in connection with the death of Terrell Sims by the Columbia...
New suspect charged with accessory after the fact in Columbia homicide

Latest News

FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991, speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement over sexual abuse
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
LIVE: In news conference, Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation