Sheriff: Teen brothers responsible for multiple Richland County shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of two teen brothers in connection with a shooting.

On November 24, deputies responded to a shooting at Cambout Street and Longcreek Drive where two people were shot outside of a convenience store. One man was shot while standing outside and a woman was shot while sitting in her vehicle with her child, according to deputies.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and survived.

After an investigation and surveillance footage, it was determined that the 15-year-old and 17-year-old brothers were the shooters. Guns were recovered from the teens, who are not legally allowed to buy or keep them. The guns were linked to three other shootings, according to deputies.

The teens were charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18. They were booked at the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The two teens were also arrested in connection to a shooting on June 15, 2021. The case also involved the teens’ 13-year-old brother.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road at a pool. Deputies say an altercation started there and continued into the parking lot where gunshots were fired at the victim who was not injured. Bullets struck a nearby vehicle and building.

All three teens were charged with possession of a firearm under 18 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They were all released into the custody of a parent.

The 15-year-old was sentenced to probation for his involvement in the June shooting.

Valeria McFadden, 34, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the incident.

“These brothers are connected to the shootings we have seen in the Broad River Road area recently,” Lott said. “They have proven that they will not hesitate to pull the trigger. The only way to keep our citizens safe is for them to remain incarcerated.”

