SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say three teens have been found dead in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.”

He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.

The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

A motive has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
New all-time high: DHEC reports more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after Chandler recorded himself shooting a...
Man arrested in Clarendon after shooting dog
Eddie Brown, 30, has been charged in connection with the death of Terrell Sims by the Columbia...
New suspect charged with accessory after the fact in Columbia homicide
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix moves in Friday

Latest News

pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
One dead in Irmo shooting, SLED assisting
The sheriff says evidence at the scene leads them to believe one firearm was used in what...
3 teens found dead in home outside of Houston, sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
1 year in: Biden ready to talk through progress, setbacks
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week