Richland One high school moves to virtual learning after power outage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A power outage at a Richland County School District One high school has made officials move students to virtual learning.

Students at Lower Richland High School will be e-learning Wednesday (January 19) due to the outage, according to school officials.

No timeline was given as to when the outage would be resolved.

