Richland One high school moves to virtual learning after power outage

File photo of Lower Richland High School
File photo of Lower Richland High School(WIS News 10)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A power outage at a Richland County School District One high school has made officials move students to virtual learning.

Students at Lower Richland High School will be e-learning Wednesday (January 19) due to the outage, according to school officials.

No timeline was given as to when the outage would be resolved.

