One dead in Irmo shooting, SLED assisting

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a shooting in an Irmo subdivision.

Officers with the Irmo Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Maidstone Circle in New Friarsgate on Tuesday night around 11:55.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The man has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting Irmo police in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

