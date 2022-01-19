Man charged in connection with murder after shooting on Christmas

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Christmas.

Tyrease Johnson, 21, was arrested Tuesday by SLED’s Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson is accused of allegedly murdering Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr. on Horsehead Ln. Lugoff near Pine Grove Baptist Church in Lugoff.

