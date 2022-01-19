SkyView
Man charged in connection with murder after shooting on Christmas

Johnson was arrested by SLED’s Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office during the...
Johnson was arrested by SLED’s Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office during the early morning hours of 1/18/2022.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Christmas.

Tyrease Johnson, 21, was arrested Tuesday by SLED’s Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson is accused of allegedly murdering Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr. on Horsehead Ln. Lugoff near Pine Grove Baptist Church in Lugoff.

