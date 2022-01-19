SkyView
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast

Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many Midlands school districts continue to revert to virtual due to the forecast of inclement weather Friday, Jan. 21.

Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.

Please be sure to check each link to ensure you are aware of what days your district has switched to eLearning.

LIST:

More school districts may revert to online learning.

Check back to this article for updates.

