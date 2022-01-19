SkyView
Lexington One board sending letter to DHEC questioning quarantine policies

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The same day River Bluff High School returned to in-person learning following a surge of sick staffers, the Lexington One School District Board of Trustees voted to send a letter to the governor and DHEC questioning the state health agency’s quarantine polices.

RELATED STORY | River Bluff High School to shift students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning

“While we completely agree that very early into the pandemic there was a necessity to use close-contact quarantining  as a mitigation strategy, we now question the continued use of this mitigation strategy,” board member Kathryn Henson said.

The District leaders citing data from Jan. 12 saying Lexington one had 3,474 students absent from school who said they were not sick.

“That’s 12.4% of our student population that were not on campus that day,” Henson said.  “While our district has attempted to continue instruction virtually for our quarantined students the caliber of learning is not the same.”

The board made it clear asking for changes in quarantine policies means they will see more instruction of students, but also more infection.

“Its a tough trade off but I know for me I’m excited about more instruction,” a board member said.

Many parents at the meeting pushing back against the quarantine of their kids.

The board voting unanimously to send the letter as South Carolina schools are already operating with relaxed DHEC guidelines on quarantining amid staffing shortages.

RELATED STORY | S.C. schools now operating with relaxed DHEC guidelines on quarantining amid staffing shortage

