Lexington man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was arrested and charged with 12 counts connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James Austin Gillespie, 31, of Lexington, after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators received a tip and were led to Gillespie, who they say distributed child sexual abuse material.

Gillespie was arrested on January 13 by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on 12 counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment for each count, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

