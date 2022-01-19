SkyView
Lee Co. School District goes online due to COVID, severe weather threat

The school made the decision due to the recent spike in COVID-19 positivity and the winter...
The school made the decision due to the recent spike in COVID-19 positivity and the winter storm watch across the Midlands.(Pexels)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County School District is going online Thursday and Friday (Jan. 20 and 21).

The district made the decision due to the recent spike in COVID-19 positivity and the winter storm watch across the Midlands.

These measures have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, staff, parents, and community.

You can monitor the district’s website and Facebook page, as well as this article for updates.

