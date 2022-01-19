Lee Co. School District goes online due to COVID, severe weather threat

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County School District is going online Thursday and Friday (Jan. 20 and 21).

The district made the decision due to the recent spike in COVID-19 positivity and the winter storm watch across the Midlands.

These measures have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, staff, parents, and community.

You can monitor the district’s website and Facebook page, as well as this article for updates.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.