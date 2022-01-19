SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lawyer: U of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 sexual abuse survivors

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who...
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.(Source: Gray News)
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”

Anderson died in 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix moves in Friday
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
New all-time high: DHEC reports more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after Chandler recorded himself shooting a...
Man arrested in Clarendon after shooting dog
Eddie Brown, 30, has been charged in connection with the death of Terrell Sims by the Columbia...
New suspect charged with accessory after the fact in Columbia homicide

Latest News

With the impending update of CDC mask guidance, Dr. Sanjay Gupta reiterates why an N95 is your...
Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?
A Texas teen has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend who was killed while walking...
Texas teen charged with murder of teen girl killed while walking her dog
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Richland One high school moves to virtual learning after power outage
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute