Kershaw Co. School District goes online due to forecast of inclement weather
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County School District will go to eLearning on Friday (Jan. 21).
This is due to the forecast of a wintry weather mix.
School offices and the district office will remain open.
All after-school activities and events scheduled for Friday have been canceled.
Meals will be sent home with students on Thursday. Meal pick-ups for virtual students will continue as normal.
Technology staff will be answering technology-related issues via email at esupport@kcsdschools.net.
Depending upon driving conditions, Wi-Fi-equipped activity buses may be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday:
- Elgin Town Hall, 1201 Rose Street, Elgin, SC 29045
- Cassatt Baptist Church, 2604 Highway 1 North, Cassatt, SC 29032
- Bethany Church, 3089 Youngs Park Dr, Westville, SC 29175
- Timrod Baptist Church, 4227 Timrod Rd, Bethune, SC 29009
- Bethune Elementary School, 302 Norwood St E, Bethune, SC 29009
- Baron DeKalb Elementary School, 2684 Baron Dekalb Rd, Camden, SC 29020
For updated information about the availability of the buses with Wi-Fi, check this website.
