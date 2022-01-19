SkyView
Kershaw Co. School District goes online due to forecast of inclement weather

The Kershaw County School District is in the process of hiring school bus drivers and substitute food service employees.(Kershaw County School District)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County School District will go to eLearning on Friday (Jan. 21).

This is due to the forecast of a wintry weather mix.

School offices and the district office will remain open.

All after-school activities and events scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

Meals will be sent home with students on Thursday. Meal pick-ups for virtual students will continue as normal.

Technology staff will be answering technology-related issues via email at esupport@kcsdschools.net.

Depending upon driving conditions, Wi-Fi-equipped activity buses may be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday:

  • Elgin Town Hall, 1201 Rose Street, Elgin, SC 29045
  • Cassatt Baptist Church, 2604 Highway 1 North, Cassatt, SC 29032
  • Bethany Church, 3089 Youngs Park Dr, Westville, SC 29175
  • Timrod Baptist Church, 4227 Timrod Rd, Bethune, SC 29009
  • Bethune Elementary School, 302 Norwood St E, Bethune, SC 29009
  • Baron DeKalb Elementary School, 2684 Baron Dekalb Rd, Camden, SC 29020

For updated information about the availability of the buses with Wi-Fi, check this website.

