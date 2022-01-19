Kershaw Co. School District goes online due to forecast of inclement weather

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County School District will go to eLearning on Friday (Jan. 21).

This is due to the forecast of a wintry weather mix.

School offices and the district office will remain open.

All after-school activities and events scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

Meals will be sent home with students on Thursday. Meal pick-ups for virtual students will continue as normal.

Technology staff will be answering technology-related issues via email at esupport@kcsdschools.net.

Depending upon driving conditions, Wi-Fi-equipped activity buses may be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday:

Elgin Town Hall, 1201 Rose Street, Elgin, SC 29045

Cassatt Baptist Church, 2604 Highway 1 North, Cassatt, SC 29032

Bethany Church, 3089 Youngs Park Dr, Westville, SC 29175

Timrod Baptist Church, 4227 Timrod Rd, Bethune, SC 29009

Bethune Elementary School, 302 Norwood St E, Bethune, SC 29009

Baron DeKalb Elementary School, 2684 Baron Dekalb Rd, Camden, SC 29020

For updated information about the availability of the buses with Wi-Fi, check this website.

