SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
wis
FIRST ALERT: Cold & windy today, another wintry mix possible by the end of the work week
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
17-year-old charged after state sign altered to display racial slur in Sumter
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
New all-time high: DHEC reports more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday
Fairfield fire officials say a homeowner noticed a fire in the wall area around the chimney...
Structure fire starts when homeowner tries to stay warm during power outage

Latest News

“You have this kind of nasty combination of more people needing care and more people getting...
SC hospitals seeing more COVID-19 patients amid Omicron surge, but shorter hospital stays for those patients
Johnson was arrested by SLED’s Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office during the...
Man charged in connection with murder after shooting on Christmas
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
Major airlines are warning 5G cell service may trigger a "devastating impact" to air travel.
5G fears: Airlines warn of "devastating impact"