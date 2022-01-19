Gaston man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for production of child pornography

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Gaston was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Evidence presented in court showed Sean Bandelier, 44, coerced a minor child under six years old to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing photographs and videos of the abuse.

According to U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis, Bandelier distributed the images by posting them on the internet and via text messages.

Also, evidence presented during the case indicated Bandelier was communicating with an individual he believed was the mother of a child making her available for sexual abuse.

Investigators say Bandelier discussed past and potential new events of abuse with children, and distributed photographs. Bandelier actually was not speaking to a mother of a child during that time, and was distributing photographs to a man in New Mexico who was a target of authorities for sexually abusing children.

The South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department received a tip indicating a victim was in danger of being abused by Bandelier on Aug. 5, 2020. Search warrants were then issued and an arrest was made.

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and other agencies in the area assisted with the arrest in 2020. Bandelier was charged by way of criminal complaint, and has since remained in custody.

Bandelier pled guilty to the production of child pornography.

During the sentencing, evidence provided proof Bandelier also formatted a phone as law enforcement approached him and likely destroyed evidence, according to the Department of Justice.

The court then enhanced Bandelier’s sentence for obstruction of justice.

United States District Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Bandelier to 27 years in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The court also ordered Bandelier to pay restitution to one victim, and he will have to register as a sex offender after release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.

