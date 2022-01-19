SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford...
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake. Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
New all-time high: DHEC reports more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after Chandler recorded himself shooting a...
Man arrested in Clarendon after shooting dog
Eddie Brown, 30, has been charged in connection with the death of Terrell Sims by the Columbia...
New suspect charged with accessory after the fact in Columbia homicide

Latest News

A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in...
Grocery store employee accused of throwing feces at coworker
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
Everything weird can get weirder: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a...
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 10,744 new cases Wednesday