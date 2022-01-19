Fairfield County Schools moving to virtual learning Friday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County School District will have an eLearning day, Friday, Jan. 21, according to a statement released on the district’s website.

The district says students will have regular assigned classwork and teachers will be available electronically, and any student experiencing difficulties is encouraged to contact his or her teacher, or principal via email.

A virtual eLearning day allows students to minimize any interruptions caused by inclement weather and continue to make educational progress, the press release said.

Parents and staff are also asked to check ParentSquare or school landing pages for assignments.

