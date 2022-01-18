WINTRY WEATHER: The Midlands could see another round of wintry weather later this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re closely watching a potential wintry system to move into the Midlands by the end of the week.

We’re tracking the potential for another wintry mix to push into the Midlands by Friday and/or Saturday.

The models are hinting at a rain/sleet/snow mix in the area, but the forecast models are not in agreement just yet.

Right now, this does not look like a snow-only event.

Heads up! We’re tracking a chance for more wintry weather in the Midlands Friday and possibly into Saturday.

Our forecast models are a bit all over the place with the potential for wintry weather to return to our forecast by the end of the week into the weekend.

At this time, we believe that something could happen here by Friday into Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a classic setup to see all snow here in the Midlands.

So, on Friday, with a cold air mass in place, we’ll likely see rain changeover to a wintry mix of sleet, rain and potential snow through the day. The European model is a bit more aggressive with bringing wintry weather here than the GFS model (American model). It’s something worth watching though through the week. Right now, the chance for a wintry mix is at 40%.

The models are also hinting at some of the moisture lingering into Saturday. If that’s the case, we could have some wintry weather or moisture sticking around into Saturday morning at least. Right now, that chance is 20%, but it could go up. So, stay tuned.

High temperatures will be in the 30s on Friday, then in the low 40s by Saturday.

