SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021

The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The TSA has set a record for the number of firearms discovered at U.S. airports last year.

The TSA said it seized more than 5,900 guns at security checks in 2021, 1,500 more than the previous record set in 2019.

Most of those firearms, 86%, were loaded, the TSA said.

It was an expensive mistake for passengers who did not declare and properly pack their firearms.

They could face anywhere from a $3,000 to $10,000 in fines, even more for a repeat offense.

2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.
2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
wis
FIRST ALERT: Cold & windy today, another wintry mix possible by the end of the work week
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
17-year-old charged after state sign altered to display racial slur in Sumter
Fairfield fire officials say a homeowner noticed a fire in the wall area around the chimney...
Structure fire starts when homeowner tries to stay warm during power outage
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning

Latest News

The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond reduction for Alex Murdaugh
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster