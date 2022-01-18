SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested in Clarendon Co. after shooting dog

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after Chandler recorded himself shooting a...
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after Chandler recorded himself shooting a dog.(Clarendon County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after obtaining video of him shooting a dog multiple times.

In the video, Noah Chandler, 19, was seen snatching a small hound dog by his neck and then throwing the animal into a hole, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Chandler was the one who recorded the entire incident of him shooting the dog multiple times, and shared the video on social media.

Chandler’s arrest warrant was obtained for animal cruelty, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal cruelty is a felony with a minimum sentence of 180 days, not exceeding five years, with a fine of $5000.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department served Chandler with the warrant and arrested him. He was taken to the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
wis
FIRST ALERT: Cold & windy today, another wintry mix possible by the end of the work week
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
17-year-old charged after state sign altered to display racial slur in Sumter
Fairfield fire officials say a homeowner noticed a fire in the wall area around the chimney...
Structure fire starts when homeowner tries to stay warm during power outage
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for another wintry mix to move into the Midlands Friday and Saturday
The event started back in 2012 as a joke, but it’s grown into an annual fundraising event for...
Lake Carolina Polar Plunge raises $81,000 for children’s charities
flowers
VIDEO: Polar Plunge Event
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reaches 20,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than 4,600 people hospitalized with virus