SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Cold & windy today, another wintry mix possible by the end of the work week
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
17-year-old charged after state sign altered to display racial slur in Sumter
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wintry weather for late this week
Fairfield fire officials say a homeowner noticed a fire in the wall area around the chimney...
Structure fire starts when homeowner tries to stay warm during power outage
Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say

Latest News

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine, meet Russia’s FM as tensions flare
A house slid off of its foundation in the early morning hours of Monday in Bellevue, Washington.
RAW: House slid off foundation in Washington state
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion