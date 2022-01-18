FIRST ALERT: Get ready for another wintry mix to move into the Midlands Friday and Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking another wintry mix for the Midlands for part of your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be cold. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.

· A milder day is expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Showers will move in with a cold front late Wednesday night into Thursday.

· Showers will continue through your Thursday as the cold front drops through the Midlands. Rain chances are around 70%. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· Heads up! Friday and Saturday are Alert Days!

· A system will likely bring a wintry mix to the Midlands Friday into early Saturday morning.

· Right now, we have a 60% chance of a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing and some snow in your forecast for Friday, but this will mainly be a freezing rain event that will likely produce ice. Some wet snowflakes could mix in late Friday night into early Saturday for parts of the Midlands.

· High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday, then the 40s Saturday

· Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! We’re tracking another round of wintry weather in the Midlands Friday and Saturday, and freezing rain and ice will likely be the main headlines again.

First, tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cold, so bundle up. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

On Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will approach Wednesday night, giving way to a few showers late Wednesday night.

The cold front will continue to move through the Midlands Thursday, with more scattered showers in your forecast. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Then, our weather will go down hill Friday and Saturday as a winter weather system pushes in.

Our forecast models are in better agreement bringing a wintry to the Midlands, starting on Friday.

In fact, on Friday, with a cold air mass in place at the surface and warmer air nudged in in the mid levels of the atmosphere, we’ll likely see rain changeover to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and rain early in the day. But most of the day Friday will feature freezing rain and the potential for ice to develop on power lines and trees, which could lead to more power outages in the Midlands and bigger travel concerns.

Our forecast models say that the sleet/freezing rain mix will likely changeover to potential wet snowflakes late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but that wet snow would likely develop for parts of the Midlands. That means, everyone will not see snow in this event. The chance of a wintry mix Friday is at 60%.

A few snow flurries are possible early Saturday morning. That chance is around 20-30%. Some slick spots are also possible early on. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Let’s emphasize this again. This is mainly a freezing rain and ice event for the Midlands. This event is not a classic setup for a majority snow event for the Midlands or the Palmetto State.

High temperatures will be in the 30s on Friday, then in the low 40s by Saturday.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Highs will be near 50 by Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Wintry Mix Possible (60%). Freezing Rain and Ice Likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Alert Day Saturday: Partly Cloudy. AM Flurries (20-30%). Cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. High temperatures in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

