FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s another round of wintry weather on the way Friday and Friday night.

Headlines:

We’re tracking the potential for another wintry mix to push into the Midlands by Friday.

The models are in more agreement for a freezing rain/sleet/snow mix in the area.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT day.

Right now, this does not look like a snow-only event.

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

Weather Story:

Heads up! We’re tracking a chance for more wintry weather in the Midlands Friday and possibly into Saturday.

Our forecast models are more on track with a freezing rain/sleet/rain and light snow event.

At this time, we believe that something could happen here by Friday into Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a classic setup to see all snow here in the Midlands.

So, on Friday, with a cold air mass in place, we’ll likely see rain changeover to a wintry mix of sleet, rain and potential snow through the day. The European model is a bit more aggressive with bringing wintry weather and the GFS (American) model is agreeing more with it than yesterday. It’s something worth watching though through the week. Right now, the chance for a wintry mix is at 60%.

The models are also hinting at some of the moisture lingering into Saturday. If that’s the case, we could have some wintry weather or moisture sticking around into Saturday morning at least. Right now, that chance is 20%, but it could go up. So, stay tuned.

High temperatures will be in the 30s on Friday, then in the low 40s by Saturday.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for constant weather updates.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.