First Alert Forecast: Heads up! Tracking another potential wintry mix in the Midlands later this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! Another system could bring a wintry mix to the area later this week or this weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, bundle up! Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.

· Sunshine is in your forecast for Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

· A milder day is expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Showers will move in with a cold front late Wednesday night.

· Showers will continue into your Thursday as the cold front drop through the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50%. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· Heads up! Some of our forecast models are hinting at another potential winter storm pushing into the Midlands Friday and/or Saturday.

· Right now, we have a 40% chance of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow in your forecast for Friday. Some models have more precipitation over the Midlands than others. Some precipitation could stick around into Saturday morning. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. The forecast for a wintry mix will likely change through the week. Stay tuned.

· High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday, then the 40s Saturday

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re watching the forecast models as another potential wintry mix could move into the Midlands in the coming days.

First, tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cold, so bundle up. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s.

On Tuesday, we’ll see more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

For Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will approach Wednesday night, giving way to a few showers late Wednesday night.

The cold front will continue to move through the Midlands Thursday, with more scattered showers in your forecast. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Then, heads up! We’re tracking a chance for more wintry weather in the Midlands Friday and possibly into Saturday.

Our forecast models are a bit all over the place with the potential for wintry weather to return to our forecast late this week into the weekend.

At this time, we do believe that something could happen here by Friday into Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a classic setup to see all snow here in the Midlands.

So, on Friday, with a cold airmass in place, we’ll likely see rain changeover to a wintry mix of sleet, rain and potential snow through the day. The European model is a bit more aggressive with bringing wintry weather here than the GFS model (American model). It’s something worth watching though through the week. Right now, the chance for a wintry mix is at 40%.

The models are also hinting at some of the moisture lingering into Saturday. If that’s the case, we could have some wintry weather or moisture sticking around into Saturday morning at least. Right now, that chance is 20%, but it could go up. So, stay tuned.

High temperatures will be in the 30s on

Friday, then in the low 40s by Saturday.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Cold. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Wintry Mix Possible (50%). Much Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cold. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Cold. High temperatures in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

