Fairfield Co. schools will operate on one-hour delay Tuesday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County School District will operate on a one-hour delay Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, due to power outages in the area.

The Fairfield County School District also said in a statement, a Boiled Water Advisory is in effect for Winnsboro customers.

Winnsboro Water laboratory staff asks water customers of Winnsboro Water, Mid-County Water, and the Town of Ridgeway water located in Fairfield County to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Winnsboro Water staff also says residents near the affected area who have lost water and or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

It is also advised to not use any ice made from water that has not previously been boiled for drinking purposes. The Winnsboro Water staff is presently working to correct the problem, according to the Fairfield County School District.

