Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people from Myrtle Beach were killed in a crash on Sunday in North Carolina when the state was being hit by a winter storm, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called just before 9:30 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Nash County, near the 132-mile marker.

Investigators discovered that a blue Honda CRV drove off the road and hit several trees in the median.

According to troopers, Latron Williams and Katie Joe Janta, both 41 of Myrtle Beach, died at the scene.

Investigators said that the weather at the time was a mixture of wintry precipitation and the driver was driving too fast for conditions.

