Structure fire starts when homeowner tries to stay warm during power outage

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLAIR, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Fire Service responded to a structure fire call around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Fairfield fire officials say a homeowner noticed a fire in the wall surrounding the chimney. The homeowner had lost power from the storm, and was using the fireplace to stay warm.

When the homeowner noticed the fire, 9-1-1 was called immediately.

According to the Fairfield County Fire Service, when they arrived to the scene on 99 Road in Blair, SC, there was a heavy fire showing.

Newberry County also responded to the call for assistance, and officials say it took several hours to control the flames.

The Fairfield County Fire Service reported no injuries from the fire.

