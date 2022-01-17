State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says it requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting that left an armed person dead.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in around 4 a.m. off of Crossroads Drive.

Jacobs says officers spotted a person fitting the description of the person who broke into the vehicle. Police say that person ran away and during a struggle as an officer attempted to apprehend him, the person was fatally shot.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person killed.

Jacobs says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted to conduct a formal investigation.

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin confirmed Monday that the agency is investigating, but said no additional information was available.

