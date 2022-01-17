SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC average gas price back to $3

Real pain at the pump to come in 4-6 weeks, analyst says
As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was $2.81, posted at gas stations in...
As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was $2.81, posted at gas stations in North Charleston and Goose Creek, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in the Palmetto State rose slightly over the last week to bring the average price for a gallon of gasoline back to the $3 mark, GasBuddy says.

The increase was only one cent, but that was enough to bring the average price back up to $3 per gallon, which is 0.9 cents higher than one month ago and 85 cents higher than a year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was $2.81, posted at gas stations in North Charleston and Goose Creek, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your community.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.19 while the most expensive was selling for $3.49 as of Monday morning, representing a range of $1.30 from low to high.

Some areas around the state were still averaging below $3. GasBuddy said as of Monday morning, Spartanburg area drivers were paying about $2.97 per gallon and Columbia drivers were paying an average of $2.92 per gallon.

“Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” De Haan said. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain in northeast Columbia made trees into icicles.
FIRST ALERT: Black ice possible this morning, windy and cold throughout the day
Winter Storm
Everything you need to know for the winter storm in the Midlands
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates
The winter storm that WBTV’s First Alert Weather team has been talking about all week has...
Snow and ice accumulates during winter storm in the Carolinas, leading to dangerous roads, power outages
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
17-year-old charged after state sign altered to display racial slur in Sumter

Latest News

Freezing rain in northeast Columbia made trees into icicles.
FIRST ALERT: Black ice possible this morning, windy and cold throughout the day
Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say
The winter storm that WBTV’s First Alert Weather team has been talking about all week has...
Snow and ice accumulates during winter storm in the Carolinas, leading to dangerous roads, power outages
Fairfield fire officials say a homeowner noticed a fire in the wall area around the chimney...
Structure fire starts when homeowner tries to stay warm during power outage