Local shelter participates in Betty White birthday challenge

(Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local shelter is participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge where you donate to a local shelter or rescue in memory of Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Pawmetto Lifeline is asking people to donate to their shelter in memory of White.

You can make a donation by clicking here.

