Florence County coroner identifies homicide victim as 14-year-old boy

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner identified the victim of a homicide in Florence.

According to the coroner, it was discovered Monday morning that 14-year-old Khalil Maximillion Ross was fatally shot on Dodie Circle during the night.

The coroner said the body has been scheduled for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317.

