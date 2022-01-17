FIRST ALERT: Cold & windy today, another wintry mix possible by the end of the work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a cold and windy day today, with highs in the 40s and it will feel like the 30s.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands until 7 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to 30-40 mph.

· Today will be windy and cold with highs in the mid 40s and temperatures feeling like the 20s and 30s.

· Sunshine continues Tuesday with low 50s.

· Pay attention to the forecast later in the week. We could potentially see another wintry mix around Thursday night into Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands until 7 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

Low pressure moves to the north and increases our winds today. A cold front has passed through the region and winds will be high throughout the day. Wind chills will feel like the upper 30s by this afternoon. Actual temps are in the mid 40s. Skies are sunny as high pressure builds.

Tuesday we are down to the mid 20s in the morning. By the afternoon we have low 50s. Sunny skies are expected.

Southern flow increases as our high moves east Wednesday. Highs reach the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front approaches Thursday and brings a 40% chance of rain showers. Lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 50s.

A low pressure system forms in the Gulf of Mexico and rides along the cold front to just off of our coast Friday. This brings a 40% chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow. So this is our storm to watch! We see some rain and snow showers overnight Friday and into Saturday morning as well. We will continue to monitor this situation.

Monday (MLK Day): Mostly Sunny. Chilly & Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Wintry Mix Possible (40%). Much Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cold. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

