Clyburn to speak at Columbia’s MLK celebration Monday

U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn will be the keynote speaker Monday at Columbia’s...
U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn will be the keynote speaker Monday at Columbia's celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn will be the keynote speaker Monday at Columbia’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

This year’s celebration, the 34th annual, is being held virtually at 4 p.m. because of the latest COVID-19 surge.

In an email sent from his office and campaign Monday, Clyburn spoke of working with King as a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

“I often call our first meeting my ‘Saul to Paul’ transition because I haven’t been the same since then,” Clyburn wrote.

Clyburn says there are still some “significant injustices” in the country, from voter suppression and a broken criminal justice system to unequal access to healthcare, housing and education.

“Dr. King’s work is not over,” Clyburn wrote. “We must heed his words and turn them into actions as we continue his fight for peace, justice and equality for all.”

The city of Columbia will post the virtual celebration on its social media and on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

