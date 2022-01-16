SkyView
Weather knocks out power, closes roads througout the state

Ice clings to the branches of a tree in northern Sumter County.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported 88,610 power outages statewide.

Power outages have been reported across North and South Carolina, maps of those outages can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been preparing for ice for the last several days. Crews were working to clear I-385 in Laurens County as snow blankets the area.

WIS Anchor Sam Bleiwies was in the Blythewood area on Sunday morning and captured a video of a tree falling in the road. She saw several more trees down being reported by troopers.

Trooper David Jones warned people to use caution in parts of the Midlands as more and more trees were reported to have fallen into the road.

Fairfield County Fire Service tweeted that it had received calls about downed trees, power lines and blown transformers. Crews were doing what they can but cautioned drivers to stay off the road if possible.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said officials were dealing with widespread outages, trees and limbs falling, road closures and patches of ice.

“Just slow down,” Foster said. “Wilson Road from Evans Street to Smith Road is currently blocked to traffic due to a downed power line. The Newberry Police Department asks those that do not have to be out to please stay home and stay safe!”

Photos of weather damage in Newberry County
