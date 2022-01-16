Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

(Gray News) - Tuskegee Airman Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee died Sunday at the age of 102.

He was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

He died in his sleep with “his right hand over his heart,” his youngest daughter said in a statement.

Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. pic.twitter.com/3GLNbfRHs7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 16, 2022

McGee was a decorated veteran who flew 409 combat missions during his career.

He was part of the successful all-Black Tuskegee Airmen, a group that was highly influential in the civil rights movement.

