Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after someone tampered with a state sign and wrote a racial slur on it.

The sign is located on South Pike West near Shoney’s and US-76/378 bypass. It was placed there by the Department of transportation to alert drivers to an ongoing construction project, according to police.

On Saturday, the sign was altered by an unknown person to display an offensive statement. Officers were notified around 4:30 p.m. and the statement has been removed.

“We will investigate this to the fullest,” Chief Russell Roark said, describing the incident as extremely disturbing, “A scar on the city and its residents that is in no way indicative of the community where we work and live.”

If you have any information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A reward of up to $5,000 will be available for information leading to an arrest, according to officers.

