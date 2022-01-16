PHOTOS: Wintry weather in the Midlands

We asked for photos and videos of the weather near you, and you all did not disappoint. Here are the photos you took of Winter Storm Izzy’s impact on the Midlands.

Most of the Midlands saw ice and freezing rain with the occasional mixed precipitation and a few flurries of snow.

Ice clings to the branches of a tree in northern Sumter County. (Joelle King)

Our Sam Bleiweis captured this video of a tree following in Blythewood.

PSA: Stay off Syrup Mill Road if you’re in Blythewood.



We drove down it because of reports of trees drooping and caught this one on its way down.



We are not going live from there purely because of safety. @wis10 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/0kjgBqdvvd — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) January 16, 2022

There was ice clinging to trees and power lines in Kershaw County, causing power outages.

Ice on the trees in Cassatt. (Crystal Neisler)

Northeast Columbia:

Freezing rain in northeast Columbia made trees into icicles. (Alan Richardson)

Ice coats a car in Bishopville (Jayden Croft)

Here’s a photo of the National Guard helping a stranded motorist.

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Company I, 237th Support Battalion, SC #NationalGuard, assist stranded motorists, Jan. 16, as part of a vehicle recovery team activated in support of winter weather response efforts. #SCGuard pic.twitter.com/3jqUwOqsz4 — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) January 16, 2022

This photo was taken by a viewer in Maggie Valley, NC.

Snow blankets Maggie Valley (Kimberly Torrence)

Another viewer sent this gorgeous picture from near the Blue Ridge Parkway in NC.

Snow caps the area near Blue Ridge, NC. (Michelle C.)

