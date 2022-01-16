FIRST ALERT: Tracking periods of rain, sleet and freezing rain in the Midlands today; black ice possible Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! Wintry weather is in your forecast today.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today is an Alert Day! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain, sleet and freezing. We’ll see gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

· An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Midlands until 1 a.m. Monday.

· A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Central Midlands until 4 p.m. today.

· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands until 10 a.m. Sunday. Winds could gust to 35-40 mph.

· Some light snowflakes could mix in early on and then again at the end of the event, but this is mainly a rain and ice event. Little to no snow accumulations are possible in the Midlands, but we’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

· Precipitation will begin to slowly clear the area this afternoon and evening. Still, black ice is possible late tonight into Monday morning.

· Monday morning is a First Alert. We’ll see slick roads early in the day. Morning temperatures will be at or below freezing. Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

· More sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

· Pay attention to the forecast later in the week. We could potentially see another wintry mix.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! Today is an Alert Day.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Midlands until 1 a.m. Monday. This includes Fairfield, Kershaw and Newberry Counties. These areas could see more than a quarter of an inch of ice to accumulate on surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Central Midlands until 4 p.m. today. This includes Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Saluda, Sumter and Orangeburg Counties. Ice accumulations are possible in these counties.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands until 10 a.m. Monday. Winds could gust to 35-40 mph.

Here’s the deal. We’re watching an area of low pressure that will continue tracking through the Palmetto State through this Sunday evening. As the low moves through, we will see a wintry mix in parts of the Midlands, especially for communities along and north of I-20.

When we’re discussing a wintry mix, we’re mainly talking about the changeover of rain to sleet and freezing rain. And based on some of our forecast models, we will likely see more or a heavy rain/freezing rain event, making ice a strong possibility for our viewing area. That could cause ice to form on power lines, which could cause power outages.

Through the morning, we could see rain, sleet and freezing rain in the area. We’ve already have reports of ice on some trees, tree limbs and some power lines in the Midlands this morning. By afternoon, as our temperatures start to warm a little, most of the precipitation will fall as rain.

Later this evening, as the low moves farther away from us, some snowflakes could develop on the backside of the low as colder air rushes in, but don’t expect a lot of it.

At this time, we would probably see a few brief snow showers or flakes, with the potential for some snow to accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces this evening for the northern Midlands. But don’t hold your breath. This is mainly a freezing rain/ice event for our area as opposed to a snow event. If you’re looking for accumulating snow, you’ll have to travel north.

When we’re talking about ice, the Northern Midlands could see about a quarter to a half inch of ice accumulating on surfaces. The Central Midlands could see about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of accumulating ice. The Southern Midlands will likely have about a tenth of an inch of ice or lower through this event.

Tonight, a few showers and snowflakes are possible early. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing. However, with any lingering moisture on the ground, there will be a concern for black ice.

So, your Monday morning is a First Alert. Some slick spots/black ice will be possible by Monday morning as temperatures dip at or below freezing. In fact, temperatures will start the day in the lower 30s. Slow down! Highs will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. More wet weather arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

By Friday, we could potentially have another wintry storm moving into the Midlands, courtesy of an area of low pressure tracking to our south. We’ll need to watch that low closely. We could have a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the area. Stay tuned.

Alert Day Sunday: Cloudy Skies. Periods of Rain & Ice (100%). Cold & Windy. High temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers, especially early (30-40%). Cold. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Alert Day Monday (MLK Day): AM Slick Roads. Mostly Sunny. Chilly & Windy. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Wintry Mix Possible (40%). Much Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cold. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

