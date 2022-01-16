Dominion Energy responds to winter storm outages in South Carolina, asks customers to stay vigilant

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy released in a statement, Sunday more than 2,000 employees and hundreds of crew members have started to restore power across the state.

The press release says Dominion Energy is working as quickly as they can, and asks customers to remain vigilant.

“Damaging winds, fluctuating temperatures and the potential for ice could cause power outages throughout the weekend,” Dominion Energy’s statement said.

According to the company, outages in their service territory peaked Sunday with more than 17,000 cases just before 10 a.m. Dominion Energy says power has been restored to the majority of affected customers.

Most customers who have lost power are in the Midlands, with Fairfield County and northern Richland County being the hardest hit areas.

Dominion Energy of South Carolina president, Keller Kissam says the company prepares year-round for severe weather.

“Even as our contingent of dedicated men and women have already begun to respond, we know there’s still the potential for more damage and scattered power outages across portions of our service territory. I’m asking our customers now for their patience, and I’m urging them to please stay safe,” Kissam said.

Dominion Energy was prepared with more than 150 additional line workers and other resources, including crew members from utilities in Mississippi and Florida who were staged across the company’s South Carolina service territory.

Dominion Energy also positioned approximately 500 local contract line and vegetation workers throughout portions of the state where impacts were expected to be the most severe.

In a press release Dominion Energy stressed these safety reminders:

Stay Safe . Strong winds and the potential for ice accumulation as temperatures change can cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines. Fallen trees, limbs and power lines – as well as icy roads – create dangerous travel conditions. Also, this can limit safe access to areas where damage is the most severe, which can prolong power outages.

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind that downed lines may not always be visible and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Report any downed power lines by calling 888-333-4465.

Stay prepared. In the event of extended outages, have an emergency kit ready with items such as bottled water, non-perishable foods, batteries, extra medicine, storm radio and flashlight.

