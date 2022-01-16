SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC releases new quarantine guidance for teachers

Students in class
Students in class(KFYR)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released new quarantine guidance for teachers.

School teachers and staff who are not maximally (up to date) vaccinated and who have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms do not need to quarantine, as long as they have a negative test on day 5 after their exposure and wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

DHEC says they have updated their guidance to alleviate staff shortages in order to keep schools open.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Still looking at a freezing rain chance in the early morning hours
Winter Storm
Everything you need to know for the winter storm in the Midlands
Gov. McMaster
Governor McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center this morning,...
Deputies: Escaped inmate back in custody
AAA is encouraging people to stay home during the storm. However, if you do have to drive, they...
Midlands shoppers stocking up on the essentials as winter storm looms

Latest News

South began to accumulate on an entrance ramp to I-277 in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas
My Take
“My Take” One-On-One with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann
Generic graphic of police lights
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
Ensure you have enough food, water, medications and other essentials for your family and pets...
Staying safe and aware before, during and after winter storm hits the Carolinas