DHEC releases new quarantine guidance for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released new quarantine guidance for teachers.

School teachers and staff who are not maximally (up to date) vaccinated and who have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms do not need to quarantine, as long as they have a negative test on day 5 after their exposure and wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

DHEC says they have updated their guidance to alleviate staff shortages in order to keep schools open.

