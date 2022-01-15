SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime

Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver
Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver(.)
By Clare Allen
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What started off as Lindsay Dickerson, UGA alumni, waving down her FedEx driver, turned into her receiving a gift of a lifetime.

“I was just having a really hard morning,” she said.

Dickerson has had 26 surgeries in her life and has been unable to leave her home for a while.

“I’m a UGA alum, super excited about the game and he says ‘you happen to mention you were sick, can you tell me what’s going on?’ and that’s when I just lost it,” she said.

The driver listened to her story...

“You made my day, I thought about you all day yesterday and I called my wife and said ‘you touched me’ you really touched me,” said Mecole Hardman Sr. “And to see you get through this every day and struggle, it makes me appreciate it even more. I’m so proud of you, that’s awesome.”

MORE | UGA’s quarterback surprises fans at Raising Cane’s drive-thru

Dickerson said: “It just really meant a lot for you to ask, and I was just pissed about my packages being left in front of my garage.”

The two would also share a connection through UGA football.

However, the driver has another title, “dad”, to an NFL pro.

Dickerson said: “I, of course, said ‘Go Dawgs’, and he said ‘well you know I’m Mecole Hardman’s father.’ I was like you gotta be kidding me. No way.”

Dickerson was given a signed framed picture of Mecole Hardman Jr. from his days at UGA and chatted with him via facetime.

MORE | Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

“Man it’s good to see you on facetime I ain’t think my dad would remember,” said Mecole Hardman Jr., wide receiver and return specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman Sr. says he intends to check on Lindsey as often as he can.

She says this random act of kindness was a sign for her to continue to fight in life.

“It was just much bigger than a present. It was something that told me I gotta keep fighting my illness and I can’t let my illness beat me,” she said.

For more information on Dickerson’s story, visit http://baggedandbeautiful.blogspot.com/

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Still looking at a freezing rain chance in the early morning hours
Winter Storm
Everything you need to know for the winter storm in the Midlands
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates
South began to accumulate on an entrance ramp to I-277 in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Snow begins to fall as winter storm impacts the Carolinas
Gov. McMaster
Governor McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Ice clings to the branches of a tree in northern Sumter County.
Weather knocks out power, closes roads throughout the state
AAA is encouraging people to stay home during the storm. However, if you do have to drive, they...
Midlands shoppers stocking up on the essentials as winter storm looms
According to FlightAware, there are a total of 1,096 cancellations within, into, or out of the...
More than 1,000 flights canceled Sunday into and out of CLT Airport due to winter storm
Freezing rain in northeast Columbia made trees into icicles.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking periods of rain, sleet and freezing rain in the Midlands today; black ice possible Monday morning
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur
Sumter police investigate state sign altered to display racial slur